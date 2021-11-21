 Skip to main content
Gabe McReynolds, sr., F, Baraboo
Gabe McReynolds, sr., F, Baraboo

Baraboo senior Gabe McReynolds fires a pass between Portage's Hayes Hensler (14) and Mitchell Fimreite during non-conference game last season.

One of the few bright spots for the Thunderbirds, McReynolds had a breakthrough junior campaign last winter. The 6-foot-6 forward finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game. It was a stark increase from a sophomore season in which McReynolds posted just 3.4 points per game. With good size, length and a powerful motor as one of the Baraboo football team’s top pass rushers, McReynolds will be a load for opposing big men to try and handle.

