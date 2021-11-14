 Skip to main content
Gabby Wilke, so., G/F, Beaver Dam
Gabby Wilke, so., G/F, Beaver Dam

Gabby Wilke

Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke (23) catches a pass into the post during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 72-33 win over Madison Edgewood on Monday night at Beaver Dam High School.

Behind Wittnebel, Wilke is the next leading returning scorer for the Golden Beavers with 7.8 points per game last season. The 6-foot-2 sophomore already has offers from five Division I colleges including North Dakota, Milwaukee and Green Bay. If the Golden Beavers are to continue their 54-game conference winning streak and return to state, Wilke and Wittnebel will need to lead.

