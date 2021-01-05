On the roster: John Chenal (Jr.), Quan Easterling (RS Fr.)

Incoming: None

Departing: Mason Stokke (NFL)

Projected starter: Stokke or Chenal

Stokke became a go-to guy in the red zone for the Badgers this season, with three receiving TDs and one on the ground. He also split out and caught passes as a receiver when that unit was hit by injuries.

Chenal (above) should be able to handle the short-yardage running and blocking duties, but he hasn’t shown the same versatility that Stokke had. Easterling didn’t play in a game this season, but he’d be a playable reserve, especially in goal-line personnel.

It’s also possible (read: likely) the Badgers move a player from another position to fullback heading into next season.