The men’s Frozen Four makes a seventh appearance in Detroit in 2020, with a fourth venue in the city getting a chance to host.
Little Caesars Arena follows Ford Field, Joe Louis Arena (above) and Olympia Stadium when it hosts the April 9 semifinals and April 11 championship game.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Badgers appeared in three of the previous six Frozen Fours in Detroit, one in each venue (the Olympia in 1977, Joe Louis Arena in 1990 and Ford Field in 2010).
After small crowds at the 2019 Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York, the NCAA and Detroit organizers lowered some ticket prices for the 2020 event.