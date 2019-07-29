The many dimensions of a daily newspaper were on full display here at the Wisconsin State Journal last week.
From the hardest of the hard news -- including our follow-up report on the potential cause of the MG&E explosion that rocked downtown Madison on July 19 -- to the softest of the soft news -- a warm tale in photos and video of three men who on Friday morning rescued some ducklings from a storm sewer -- we covered a lot of ground last week.
Another coverage highlight was a warm feature story from summer intern Olivia Herken on the 130th aniversary of Attic Angel, a Madison nonprofit organization that has been giving back to the community in many ways since the late 1880s. Among many accomplishments, the "angels" were responsible for a grand ball in 1898 that raised $15,000 to build Madison's first hospital.
State Journal members can also visit madison.com to catch up on one of our favorite podcasts -- Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands. That duo -- opinion page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands -- riffed last week about the Robert Mueller hearings in Washington, D.C., and in particular Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's role in challenging Mueller at the hearings. Who won the Sensenbrenner v. Mueller battle? Give a listen here to find out, and be sure to subscribe to Center Stage to keep up with the weekly funny and on-point takes from Milfred and Hands.
Thanks for being a State Journal member. Here's a sneak peek of a cool thing coming your way soon: On Wednesday, Aug. 7 we'll be publishing a special section commemorating the Green Bay Packers' 100-year anniversary. It's a high-quality piece that we think our readers will love, and hold onto as a keepsake.