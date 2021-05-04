FRODO
Frodo is a remarkably stunning beautiful house panther with a sleek all black coat. He is perky, observant kitty with... View on PetFinder
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
The 605 “breakthrough” infections represent 0.03% of the 1.8 million people who are at least two weeks after both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer injections or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
As rift widens between Aaron Rodgers and Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur keeps hope alive for reconciliation
On a day that Yahoo! Sports reported that Aaron Rodgers has told the team that he won’t return as long as Brian Gutekunst is the general manager, and team president/CEO Mark Murphy publicly acknowledged there is an “issue” between the team and the quarterback, Matt LaFleur sounded like the man stuck in the middle.
NFL Draft weekend may not have gone as planned for some former Badger football players, but four are getting chances to make the league as undrafted free agents.
For the 18-screen movie theater on McKee Road in Fitchburg, it’s a case of “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
The 48-room hotel that opened in 2011 across from Camp Randall Stadium has been closed since March 2020.
Fresh shellfish is hard to come by in Wisconsin and the Midwest in general, but Madison-based Cultured Decadence hopes to bring lobster and other seafood to more plates in a nontraditional way.
There is only one draft pick that pushed Aaron Rodgers to the point where he requested a trade and it wasn't made this week. It happened last year when GM Brian Gutekunst traded up to select Utah QB Jordan Love.
Authorities say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.
A man was shot and injured after a dispute between two men turned into gunshots outside of the Hody Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, authorities reported.