 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin

Franklin

Name: Franklin Age: 3 mos Weight (approx.): 8 lbs Personality: Hi, I'm Franklin and I just got here from Oklahoma!... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics