Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Children's Museum said the man who wore a Hitler costume on State Street, drawing condemnation and national attention, has cognitive disabilities and believed he was mocking Hitler.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch this year, UW-Madison lured returning students out of the dorms by offering financial incentives to live elsewhere.
About 75 percent of graduate economics students recently signed a letter advocating for seven reforms after allegations of misconduct surfaced on social media.
Former Badgers football players share their thoughts on the state of the program, interim coach Jim Leonhard and where they think the program should make changes.
This 2023 quarterback's recruiting journey has heated up within the last week, with the Badgers extending an offer on Halloween. Here's where he stands, and his thoughts on Wisconsin.
Steven Crowl sat in the Minnesota fan section as his sister, a freshman for Minnesota volleyball, played the Badgers on Saturday at the UW Field House.
"My wife works there, our family's there, our kids are there. So we're making home base Chicago," said Jim Berke, who opened the shop in June 2021.
Jim Leonhard spent part of the Badgers' bye week laying out his plans if he becomes UW's next coach. He shared part of that road map Monday.
Road loss is Green Bay's fourth straight defeat and drops record to 3-5.
Wisconsin loses a wide receiver recruit from its 2023 class, which now holds 12 verbal commitments.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.