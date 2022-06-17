Name: Francisco Age: Adult Weight (approx.): 9 lbs. Personality: What's black and white, great all over and just right? Francisco!... View on PetFinder
Francisco
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
The project is the first offered under the city's ambitious Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan on the North Side, the city and neighborhood groups disagree over the placement of new roads.
The 2022-23 Badgers meet for the first time on Tuesday with five new players. Workouts will continue leading up to a trip to France as Wisconsin prepares to defend its Big Ten regular-season title.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Madison can do much better with prime public space along the Downtown lakefront
Logan J. Gueths died on June 8 from blunt force trauma, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.
The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service, and debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar.
Judge offers scathing review of Michael Gableman's courtroom behavior, fines former justice $2,000 a day for contempt
"Gableman's demeaning conduct has discredited the profession," Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington wrote.
A city decision on a demolition permit is coming in less than two weeks.
THURSDAY, June 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among persons living with HIV who have anal high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSILs), those who receive treatment have a lower rate of progression to anal cancer than those who receive active monitoring without treatment, according to a study published in the June 16 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
There's a difference between gun rights and gun wrongs in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.