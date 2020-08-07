Francesca Hong: Together, we will share the table and be heard in the Capitol

Never trust a chef who presents a dish and calls it their own. A dish is never created by just one person. Recipes have been passed down, altered, written and rewritten; everything is an interpretation of an interpretation. When someone says something is “my dish” they are dismissing and erasing the hands, ideas, input and the help that went into enabling its creation. Sure, maybe it came to them in a dream, but their subconscious saw, heard and smelled that inspiration somewhere. I’m not here to discredit anyone’s creative process, but for me, as a restaurant owner, chef and server, it never felt right to present beautiful plates of food without giving credit to all those who helped bring that dish to life.

In my whole life, the only thing I’ve felt I have truly owned is my voice. Born and raised in Madison, I’ve developed my voice through time in our shared public schools, on our shared soccer field and parks, in our shared classrooms at UW-Madison, as well as on the fryer station at Graze, working with the Culinary Ladies Collective, and in the dish pit at Morris Ramen. My voice is still developing because I am still learning more about this community every day— about the injustices, power struggles and immense talent that exists in our community. I am constantly in awe of how people are finding their voice, their power, and demanding we all be better. Now, more than ever, it is necessary to listen to the voices of young BIPOC youth. This is how we build community — not by taking ownership of each other’s stories but by uplifting each other and finding ways to empower one another through connection and by truly listening.