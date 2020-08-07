Francesca Hong: Together, we will share the table and be heard in the Capitol

Never trust a chef who presents a dish and calls it their own. A dish is never created by just one person. Recipes have been passed down, altered, written and rewritten; everything is an interpretation of an interpretation. When someone says something is “my dish” they are dismissing and erasing the hands, ideas, input and the help that went into enabling its creation. Sure, maybe it came to them in a dream, but their subconscious saw, heard and smelled that inspiration somewhere. I’m not here to discredit anyone’s creative process, but for me, as a restaurant owner, chef and server, it never felt right to present beautiful plates of food without giving credit to all those who helped bring that dish to life.
In my whole life, the only thing I’ve felt I have truly owned is my voice. Born and raised in Madison, I’ve developed my voice through time in our shared public schools, on our shared soccer field and parks, in our shared classrooms at UW-Madison, as well as on the fryer station at Graze, working with the Culinary Ladies Collective, and in the dish pit at Morris Ramen. My voice is still developing because I am still learning more about this community every day— about the injustices, power struggles and immense talent that exists in our community. I am constantly in awe of how people are finding their voice, their power, and demanding we all be better. Now, more than ever, it is necessary to listen to the voices of young BIPOC youth. This is how we build community — not by taking ownership of each other’s stories but by uplifting each other and finding ways to empower one another through connection and by truly listening.
I am not running to be just your state representative, much less to BE your voice, but to be a conduit that can bring in many diverse voices from throughout our community. That’s why my campaign has been built around the theme of “Sharing the Table.” I believe in uplifting voices from the community and giving them an active role in policy making. We need to turn to people with experience researching and combating these community issues when creating policy. We need to hear from and listen to the people most affected by the policies, especially our BIPOC communities.
That is why saying this is “my community” is an act of disrespect to the community that has helped me develop the one thing I do have ownership of: my voice. This is our community, made up of our collective voices working together to help those whose voices have been suppressed and silenced for too long. My leadership provides empowerment and organization through shared resources and networking. I always believe in leading by strong example with the power of experience and understanding of injustices. It is with my voice and leadership that I aim to bring joy and empower people in not yours, not mine, but in our community.
I remain in awe of this community and I look forward to continuing to be a part of it for many years to come, as a mom, a service industry worker, a community organizer, and with your help, your next state legislator. Thank you to everyone in this community for all you have done for me throughout my life. Together, we are going to share the table, and ensure that all of our voices are heard in our state Capitol and throughout every corner of our great state.
Francesca Hong is co-owner of Morris Ramen, president of the Culinary Ladies Collective and a candidate for the 76th Assembly District.
