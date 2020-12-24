Fr. Randy J. Timmerman, Saint Dennis Catholic Church

Each day brings us closer to the reality of a vaccination available for all. At the natural level, we hope this vaccine will allow us to return to some sort of normalcy and allow us to gather with loved ones without fear and uncertainty. Yet, at the interior level our hope is renewed in the gift of Christmas.

It is helpful to remember that the original Christmas, when Christ was born, the situation was not ideal. The people of Israel were under some very difficult conditions of life, and in that midst, the Son of God was born. Amidst a smelly stable and very isolated, the Savior of the world was brought forth.

Perhaps one of the lessons learned in the midst of the pandemic is that our God will never leave us. May this be a Christmas to “test everything and retain what is good”. (1 Thes 5:21) Find the courage to let go of that which has distracted and diminished the light within. Ponder the gifts and graces received as a result of these trying times. Bring the light within to a weary neighbor. Focus on the message of Christmas and hope. Our God comes to save us. We will never be alone, Emmanuel- God with us. Help is on the way and there is Hope for Everyone!