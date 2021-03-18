 Skip to main content
FOUL TERRITORY

Sharpe dunk

North Carolina freshman Day'Ron Sharpe dunks against Duke during the second half of an ACC game on March 6.

North Carolina will have two big men on the floor at all times. The Tar Heels start senior Garrison Brooks and sophomore Armando Bacot, both of whom are 6-foot-10. They bring two massive freshmen off the bench in 7-1 Walker Kessler and 6-11 Day’Ron Sharpe.

How UW coach Greg Gard handles his frontcourt rotation will be interesting. Does he start seniors Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter together? Will Reuvers and Potter logging more minutes than usual lead to fatigue and impact how efficient they are? How much will rarely used 7-foot freshman Steven Crowl get on the court?

One thing that could force Gard’s hand — and would be a recipe for disaster for the Badgers — is if either Reuvers or Potter (or both) get in foul trouble. UW needs to avoid that at all costs, particularly in the first half.

