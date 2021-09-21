 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FORWARDS
0 Comments

FORWARDS

  • 0
Brette Pettet

Badgers center Brette Pettet, right, was third on the team last season with 11 goals and 20 points.

Roster

No.Name Year Height Hometown 
8Makenna Webster So. 5-2St. Louis 
Sophie Shirley Sr. 5-9 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan 
12 Grace Shirley Jr. 5-7 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan 
15Caitlin Schneider 5th-Sr. 5-4 Glenview, Illinois 
16Maddie Posick 5th-Sr. 5-7 Stoughton 
18 Marianne Picard Fr. 5-6 Repentigny, Quebec 
19 Daryl Watts 5th-Sr. 5-6 Toronto 
20 Brette Pettet 5th-Sr. 5-3 Kentville, Nova Scotia 
23 Sarah Wozniewicz Fr. 5-7 Cochrane, Alberta 
26 Casey O'Brien So. 5-4 Milton, Massachusetts 
28 Maddi Wheeler So. 5-4 Erinsville, Ontario 

Breakdown

The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.

Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.

Caitlin Schneider

Caitlin Schneider scored 20 goals in her first four seasons with the Badgers.

With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.

Breakout potential

Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.

The number

49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for keeping your home or business secure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics