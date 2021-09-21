Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.