Mersch, De St. Phalle

Badgers forwards Dominick Mersch, left, and Mathieu De St. Phalle skate during a practice drill.

No.NameYearHeightWeightHometown
3Sam StangeSo.6-1208Eau Claire
6Zach UrdahlFr.6-1195Eau Claire
8Max Johnson5th-Sr.5-10200Lakeville, Minnesota
9Brayden MorrisonFr.6-0170Calgary, Alberta
11Jack GorniakSr.5-11190West Salem
12Mathieu De St. PhalleSo.5-9170Lake Forest, Illinois
13Roman AhcanSr.5-9181Savage, Minnesota
16Tarek Baker5th-Sr.5-10190Verona
18Owen LindmarkJr.6-0195Naperville, Illinois
19Brock CaufieldSr.5-9181Stevens Point
21Carson BantleSo.6-5207Onalaska
22Ryder DonovanJr.6-3203Duluth, Minnesota
23Liam MalmquistFr.5-10165Edina, Minnesota
25Dominick MerschSr.6-0191Park Ridge, Illinois
27Caden BrownFr.5-11177St. Louis

This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.

Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.

A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.

Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.

18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.

