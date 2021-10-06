Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.