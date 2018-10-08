FORWARDS 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Kansas tight end commitment Clay Cundiff flips to Wisconsin Tom Oates: Mason Crosby's failures mask greater issues for Packers in ugly loss to Lions Brewers should benefit with NLCS not starting until Friday Chance of snow Friday; rain forecast through Wednesday Michigan is facing Wisconsin at the perfect time, and 4 more things you should know about the Big Ten promotion New! Win with Big 10 Central's College Pick 'Em Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! promotion New! Win with Wisconsin PrepZone Prep Picks Challenge Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes! Recommended