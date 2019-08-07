There is some debate among historians whether Lombardi considered Gregg or Hornung to be the best player he ever coached. But there’s no doubt that Lombardi thought very highly of Gregg, who was selected to nine Pro Bowls during his career and in 1994 was named to the NFL’s 75th anniversary team.
Gregg, who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 along with his quarterback and draft classmate Bart Starr on his first ballot, wasn’t just a great blocker, but also a versatile one.
Gregg played 11 games as a rookie and started at right guard. He was then called into the U.S. Army and missed all of the 1957 season before returning to the team in 1958. When Lombardi arrived in 1959, Gregg took over at right tackle, although he also played guard when injuries struck Kramer.
“He was so talented, he could play two or three positions,” Starr once said. “You probably could have put him at center and he would have adapted to that. He was special.”
In his 1963 book “Run to Daylight,” Lombardi wrote that the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Gregg was “a real football player. When you combine all this in an offensive tackle with his ability and willingness to play guard, you’ve got quite a man.”
Gregg won five titles playing for Lombardi, then played one final season for the Dallas Cowboys in 1971, when they won Super Bowl VI under Tom Landry.
"I'm a fortunate man," Gregg once said. "I've played for two of the best men who ever coached, Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry. They are very special people."