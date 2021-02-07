Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

Longtime lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pointed to Act 10 as the end of bipartisan agreement in Wisconsin.

“I wouldn’t say that it was the start of the era when people began to be unable to talk to one another about politics, or people started losing friends,” Stein said. “It was certainly an intensification of that.

“There was a feeling on both sides that the opposition had done something illegitimate and that provoked a sense of outrage and righteous indignation that were very toxic to bipartisanship, that were toxic to the ability to the two sides to work together,” he added.

Stein said it’s difficult to fully measure the impact Act 10 has had on taxes, funding for public schools and the number of people who are still a part of unions.

“Act 10 in and of itself did not make all of those changes, but it ushered in a new approach to governing, along with the Republican majorities that enacted Act 10, that had over time set up these other major changes in the way government works here in Wisconsin,” he said.

— Mitchell Schmidt