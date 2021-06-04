 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FORBES FOR 3
0 Comments

FORBES FOR 3

  • 0
Bryn Forbes - Bucks vs. Heat

Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear why 4 Americans don't plan to get Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics