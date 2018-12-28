Davante Adams, who sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with a knee injury sustained against the Jets, needs two receptions and 133 receiving yards to break the Packers’ single-season franchise records in those departments. While his injury meant some uncertainty about his availability – the Packers officially listed him as questionable on their injury report – Adams said at midweek that he expects to play. The injury occurred early in the game against the Jets, but he played through it the remainder of the game before it tightened up on him afterward.
Asked if the records would mean a lot to him, Adams replied, “Yeah, that would be sweet. We'll see exactly how it goes. Obviously, I've got my sights set on trying to win a football game, and if we can accomplish that in the meantime, it would be great.”
Sterling Sharpe set the franchise record for receptions with 112 in 1993, while Jordy Nelson set the record for receiving yards with 1,519 in 2014.
“I’d like to hit him on a touchdown pass for any type of record he’s breaking,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Get it a little more dramatic.”