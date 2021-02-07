For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

“So my focus was to uphold the Constitution, keep public trust and have an existing plan on resolving this issue at the state Capitol,” he added.

Tubbs grew up in the 1960s, a previous era of civil unrest. As a child he attended a civil rights march led by Martin Luther King Jr. He recalled being fearful of whether the police would beat his parents, as he had seen happen to other civil rights marchers on TV.

Luckily, that didn’t happen to them, but it was an experience that stuck with him.

“I remember this to this day. I vow to God, if I’m ever in a place of leadership, ever in an opportunity to do the right thing, I will not allow people to be beaten, mistreated and mishandled by anyone,” Tubbs said. “I will never, ever, ever forget that.”

During the protests, Tubbs said he met with a group representing the majority of unions and special interest groups each morning at 7 a.m. to plan out the day and how peace would be kept. He also met with other law enforcement and lawmakers to inform them of updates on the situation, with voluntary compliance being the mission.