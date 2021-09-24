 Skip to main content
Football
Football

Football

BADGER LARGE

Team;Overall;Conf.

DeForest;5-0;3-0

Waunakee;5-0;3-0

Janesville Craig;2-3;2-1

Beaver Dam;2-3;1-2

Watertown;2-3;1-2

Milton;2-3;1-2

Oregon;2-3;0-3

Janesville Parker;1-4;0-3

BADGER SMALL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Baraboo;5-0;3-0

Fort Atkinson;4-1;3-0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld;4-1;2-1

Monona Grove;4-1;2-1

Portage;3-2;1-2

Reedsburg;1-4;1-2

Stoughton;1-4;0-3

Sauk Prairie;0-5;0-3

BIG EIGHT

Team;Overall;Conf.

Sun Prairie;5-0;3-0

Middleton;3-2;3-0

Verona;4-1;2-1

Madison Memorial;3-2;2-1

Madison East;1-3;1-1

Beloit Memorial;1-4;0-3

Madison West;1-4;0-3

Madison La Follette;0-5;0-3

CAPITOL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Lodi;5-0;3-0

Columbus;4-1;2-1

Watertown Luther Prep;4-1;2-1

Lake Mills;3-2;2-1

Lakeside Lutheran;2-3;2-1

Big Foot;2-3;1-2

Turner;2-3;0-3

Horicon/Hustisford;0-5;0-3

ROCK VALLEY

Team;Overall;Conf.

Edgewood;5-0;3-0

Monroe;4-1;3-0

Evansville;3-2;2-1

McFarland;2-3;2-1

Jefferson;2-2;1-2

East Troy;1-4;1-2

Whitewater;1-4;0-3

Edgerton;0-5;0-3

Friday's results

Beaver Dam at Oregon

Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker

Milton at Watertown

Waunakee at DdeForest

Baraboo at Fort Atkinson

Portage at Reedsburg

Sauk prairie at Monona Grove

Stoughton at Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Madison East at Beloit Memorial

River Falls at Sun Prairie

Middleton at Madison Memorial

Verona at Madison La Follette

Beloit Turner at Lake Mills

Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran

Walworth Big Foot at Horicon/Hustisford

Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus

Marshall at Dodgeland

Palmyra-Eagle at Waterloo

Pardeeville at Cambridge

Evansville at McFarland

Madison Edgewood at Edgerton

Monroe at East Troy

Adams-Friendship at Poynette

Montello co-op at Wautoma

Brodhead/Juda at River Valley

New Glarus/Monticello at Richland Center

Belleville at Orfordville Parkview/Albany

Cambria-Friesland at Deerfield

Delafield St. John’s at Fall River/Rio

Wisconsin Heights at Williams Bay

