Football
BADGER LARGE
Team;Overall;Conf.
DeForest;5-0;3-0
Waunakee;5-0;3-0
Janesville Craig;2-3;2-1
Beaver Dam;2-3;1-2
Watertown;2-3;1-2
Milton;2-3;1-2
Oregon;2-3;0-3
Janesville Parker;1-4;0-3
BADGER SMALL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Baraboo;5-0;3-0
Fort Atkinson;4-1;3-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;4-1;2-1
Monona Grove;4-1;2-1
Portage;3-2;1-2
Reedsburg;1-4;1-2
Stoughton;1-4;0-3
Sauk Prairie;0-5;0-3
BIG EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conf.
Sun Prairie;5-0;3-0
Middleton;3-2;3-0
Verona;4-1;2-1
Madison Memorial;3-2;2-1
Madison East;1-3;1-1
Beloit Memorial;1-4;0-3
Madison West;1-4;0-3
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-3
CAPITOL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Lodi;5-0;3-0
Columbus;4-1;2-1
Watertown Luther Prep;4-1;2-1
Lake Mills;3-2;2-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3;2-1
Big Foot;2-3;1-2
Turner;2-3;0-3
Horicon/Hustisford;0-5;0-3
ROCK VALLEY
Team;Overall;Conf.
Edgewood;5-0;3-0
Monroe;4-1;3-0
Evansville;3-2;2-1
McFarland;2-3;2-1
Jefferson;2-2;1-2
East Troy;1-4;1-2
Whitewater;1-4;0-3
Edgerton;0-5;0-3
Friday's results
Beaver Dam at Oregon
Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker
Milton at Watertown
Waunakee at DdeForest
Baraboo at Fort Atkinson
Portage at Reedsburg
Sauk prairie at Monona Grove
Stoughton at Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Madison East at Beloit Memorial
River Falls at Sun Prairie
Middleton at Madison Memorial
Verona at Madison La Follette
Beloit Turner at Lake Mills
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran
Walworth Big Foot at Horicon/Hustisford
Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus
Marshall at Dodgeland
Palmyra-Eagle at Waterloo
Pardeeville at Cambridge
Evansville at McFarland
Madison Edgewood at Edgerton