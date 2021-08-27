Standings
Badger North Conference
Team;Overall;Division
DeForest;1-0;0-0
Milton;1-1;0-0
Waunakee;1-0;0-0
Oregon;1-1;0-0
Beaver Dam;1-1;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-2;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-1;0-0
Watertown;1-1;0-0
Badger South Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Monona Grove;2-0;0-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;1-0;0-0
Stoughton;1-0;0-0
Baraboo;1-0;0-0
Portage;2-0;0-0
Fort Atkinson;0-1;0-0
Reedsburg;0-2;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-2;0-0
Big Eight Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Sun Prairie;2-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;1-0;0-0
Verona;2-0;0-0
Madison East;0-1;0-0
Madison Memorial;1-1;0-0
Middleton;0-1;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-2;0-0
Madison West;0-2;0-0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Columbus;2-0;0-0
Lodi;1-0;0-0
Turner;1-0;0-0
Lake Mills;1-1;0-0
Watertown Luther Prep;1-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-1;0-0
Horicon/Hustisford;0-1;0-0
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1;0-0
Friday's results
Non-conference games
Madison Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0
Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8
Beloit Memorial vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Brodhead/Juda, 7 p.m.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6
Lancaster at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Lodi vs. Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva Badger 26, Milton 14
Monroe at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Belleville 35, New Glarus/Monticello 6
Onalaska 34, McFarland 14
Columbus 42, Platteville, 6
Poynette at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Watertown 27, Reedsburg 7
Stoughton at DeForest, 7 p.m.