 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football
0 Comments

Football

  • 0

Standings

Badger North Conference

Team;Overall;Division

DeForest;1-0;0-0

Milton;1-1;0-0

Waunakee;1-0;0-0

Oregon;1-1;0-0

Beaver Dam;1-1;0-0

Janesville Craig;0-2;0-0

Janesville Parker;0-1;0-0

Watertown;1-1;0-0

Badger South Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Monona Grove;2-0;0-0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld;1-0;0-0

Stoughton;1-0;0-0

Baraboo;1-0;0-0

Portage;2-0;0-0

Fort Atkinson;0-1;0-0

Reedsburg;0-2;0-0

Sauk Prairie;0-2;0-0

Big Eight Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Sun Prairie;2-0;0-0

Beloit Memorial;1-0;0-0

Verona;2-0;0-0

Madison East;0-1;0-0

Madison Memorial;1-1;0-0

Middleton;0-1;0-0

Madison La Follette;0-2;0-0

Madison West;0-2;0-0

Capitol Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Columbus;2-0;0-0

Lodi;1-0;0-0

Turner;1-0;0-0

Lake Mills;1-1;0-0

Watertown Luther Prep;1-0;0-0

Big Foot;0-1;0-0

Horicon/Hustisford;0-1;0-0

Lakeside Lutheran;0-1;0-0

Friday's results

Non-conference games

Madison Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8

Beloit Memorial vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Brodhead/Juda, 7 p.m.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6

Lancaster at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Lodi vs. Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Black Hawk, 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva Badger 26, Milton 14

Monroe at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Belleville 35, New Glarus/Monticello 6

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Columbus 42, Platteville, 6

Poynette at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Watertown 27, Reedsburg 7

Stoughton at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Verona 17, Oshkosh West 14

Waunakee at Middleton, 7 p.m.

West Bend West at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Whitewater at Portage, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify before landfall in Louisiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics