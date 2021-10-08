Football
BADGER LARGE
Team;Overall;Conf.
Waunakee;7-0;5-0
DeForest;6-1;4-1
Beaver Dam;4-3;3-2
Janesville Craig;3-4;3-2
Watertown;3-4;2-3
Milton;2-5;1-4
Janesville Parker;2-5;1-4
Oregon;2-5;0-5
BADGER SMALL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Fort Atkinson;6-1;5-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;6-1;4-1
Baraboo;5-2;3-2
Monona Grove;5-2;3-2
Portage;5-2;3-2
Reedsburg;2-5;2-3
Stoughton;1-6;0-5
Sauk Prairie;0-7;0-5
BIG EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conf.
Sun Prairie;7-0;5-0
Middleton;5-2;5-0
Verona;5-2;3-2
Madison Memorial;3-4;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-5;2-3
Beloit Memorial;2-5;1-4
Madison East;1-6;1-4
Madison West;1-6;1-4
CAPITOL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Columbus;6-1;4-1
Lodi;6-1;4-1
Lake Mills;5-2;4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;3-2
Watertown Luther Prep;4-3;2-3
Big Foot;3-5;2-3
Turner;3-4;1-4
Horicon/Hustisford;0-7;0-5
ROCK VALLEY
Team;Overall;Conf.
Edgewood;7-0;5-0
Monroe;6-1;5-0
McFarland;3-4;3-2
Jefferson;4-2;3-2
Evansville;3-4;2-3
East Troy;1-6;1-4
Edgerton;1-6;1-4
Whitewater;1-6;0-5
Thursday's result
Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Deerfield 8
Friday's results
Janesville Parker at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Milton at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Watertown at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Waunakee vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial at Jacobson Field, Beloit, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Verona vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Walworth Big Foot at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Evansville, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin
New Glarus/Monticello at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Darlington at Belleville, 7 p.m.
