Football
Football

Football

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Madison La Follette at No. 1 Sun Prairie

No. 5 Verona at No. 4 Fond du Lac

No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Middleton

No. 7 Oshkosh West at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids- Lincoln

No. 8 Janesville Craig at No. 1 Mukwonago

No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 4 Arrowhead

No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 3 Hamilton

No. 7 Oconomowoc at No. 2 Muskego

No. 8 D.C. Everest at No. 1 Kimberly

No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 Stevens Point

No. 6 Hudson at No. 3 Appleton North

No. 7 Neenah at No. 2 Wausau West

No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 1 Franklin

No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE at No. 4 Oak Creek

No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen N.W./Milw. Juneau/Milw. Languages

No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Bay Port

Division 2

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Marshfield at No. 1 Waunakee

No. 5 La Crosse Central at No. 4 River Falls

No. 6 New Richmond at No. 3 DeForest

No. 7 Monona Grove at No. 2 Menomonie

No. 8 Beaver Dam at No. 1 De Pere

No. 5 Kaukauna at No. 4 Hartford

No. 6 West De Pere at No. 3 Pulaski

No. 7 Slinger at No. 2 Cedarburg

No. 8 Waukesha West at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 5 Burlington at No. 4 Waterford

No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 3 Racine Horlick

No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Badger

No. 8 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Homestead

No. 5 Milwaukee King at No. 4 Nicolet

No. 6 Brookfield East at No. 3 Wauwatosa West

No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 2 Germantown

Division 3

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 McFarland at No. 1 Greendale

No. 5 Monroe at No. 4 Whitnall

No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Martin Luther

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 2 Fort Atkinson

No. 8 Milwaukee Madison at No. 1 Plymouth

No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 4 Grafton

No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 3 Port Washington

No. 7 New Berlin West at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles at No. 1 Mosinee

No. 5 Rhinelander at No. 4 Baraboo

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Rice Lake

No. 7 Onalaska at No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

No. 8 Ashwaubenon at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 5 Portage at No. 4 Waupaca

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Menasha

Division 4

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Platteville at No. 1 Madison Edgewood

No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 4 Lodi

No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Lake Mills

No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran at No. 2 Columbus

No. 8 Kiel at No. 1 Milwaukee Catholic Memorial

No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 4 Wrightstown

No. 6 Sheboygan Falls at No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran

No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 Denmark

No. 8 Mauston at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 5 Prescott at No. 4 West Salem

No. 6 Altoona at No. 3 Osceola

No. 7 Saint Croix Central at No. 2 Ellsworth

No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells

No. 5 Xavier at No. 4 Berlin

No. 6 Little Chute at No. 3 Oconto Falls

No. 7 Winneconne at No. 2 Freedom

Division 5

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 River Valley at No. 1 Marshall

No. 5 Poynette at No. 4 Belleville

No. 6 Prairie du Chien at No. 3 Richland Center

No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda

No. 8 New Holstein at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 5 Mayville at No. 4 Brookfield Academy

No. 6 University School of Milwaukee at No. 3 Campbellsport

No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran at No. 2 Racine Lutheran

No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Aquinas

No. 5 Stanley-Boyd at No. 4 Arcadia

No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic

No. 7 Westby at No. 2 Stratford

No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Amherst

No. 5 Southern Door at No. 4 Kewaunee

No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Brillion

No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Division 6

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg at No. 1 Darlington

No. 5 Mondovi at No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro

No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Cuba City

No. 7 Lancaster at No. 2 Luther

No. 8 Fall River/Rio at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

No. 5 Pardeeville at No. 4 Waterloo

No. 6 Ozaukee at No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs

No. 7 Mineral Point at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium

No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Colby

No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Abbotsford

No. 6 Auburndale at No. 3 Necedah

No. 7 Bonduel at No. 2 Markesan

No. 8 Fall Creek at No. 1 Durand

No. 5 Boyceville at No. 4 Cumberland

No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Unity

No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 2 Augusta

Division 7

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Blair-Taylor at No. 1 Regis

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Turtle Lake

No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 3 Pepin/Alma

No. 7 Webster at No. 2 Spring Valley

No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Hurley

No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Edgar

No. 6 Assumption at No. 3 Pacelli

No. 7 New Lisbon at No. 2 Coleman

No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 1 Highland

No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 4 River Ridge

No. 6 Ithaca at No. 3 Bangor

No. 7 De Soto at No. 2 Cashton

No. 8 Cambria-Friesland at No. 1 Hilbert

No. 5 Randolph at No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL

No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 3 Lourdes Academy

No. 7 Johnson Creek at No. 2 Reedsville

