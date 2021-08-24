 Skip to main content
Football
Thursday's schedule

Wisconsin Rapids at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.  

Madison La Follette at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Oregon, 7 p.m. 

Friday's schedule (all games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Lake Mills at Madison Edgewood , 4:30 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie

Beloit Memorial vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville

Cambridge at Deerfield

Edgerton at Clinton 

Evansville at Brodhead/Juda 

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran 

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep

Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial

Lancaster at River Valley 

Lodi at Delavan-Darien 

Madison East at Baraboo 

Marshall at Black Hawk (Il.)

Milton at Lake Geneva Badger 

Monroe at Mount Horeb/Barneveld 

Montello co-op at Cuba City 

New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville 

Onalaska at McFarland 

Platteville vs. Columbus at Firemen's Park, Columbus 

Poynette at Pardeeville 

Reedsburg at Watertown 

Stoughton at DeForest 

Verona vs. Oshkosh West at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh 

Waunakee at Middleton 

West Bend West at Fort Atkinson 

Westfield at Waterloo 

Whitewater at Portage 

