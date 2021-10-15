 Skip to main content
Football
Football

Football

Team;Overall;Conf.

Waunakee;8-0;6-0

DeForest;7-1;5-1

Beaver Dam;4-4;3-3

Janesville Craig;3-5;3-3

Watertown;3-5;2-4

Milton;3-5;2-4

Janesville Parker;3-5;2-4

Oregon;2-6;0-6

BADGER SMALL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld;7-1;5-1

Fort Atkinson;6-2;5-1

Baraboo;6-2;4-2

Monona Grove;6-2;4-2

Portage;5-3;3-3

Reedsburg;2-6;2-4

Stoughton;2-6;1-5

Sauk Prairie;0-8;0-6

BIG EIGHT

Team;Overall;Conf.

Sun Prairie;8-0;6-0

Middleton;5-3;5-1

Verona;6-2;4-2

Madison Memorial;4-4;3-3

Beloit Memorial;3-5;2-4

Madison La Follette;2-6;2-4

Madison East;1-7;1-5

Madison West;1-7;1-5

CAPITOL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Columbus;7-1;5-1

Lake Mills;6-2;5-1

Lodi;6-2;4-2

Lakeside Lutheran;4-4;4-2

Watertown Luther Prep;5-3;3-3

Big Foot;3-6;2-4

Turner;3-5;1-5

Horicon/Hustisford;0-8;0-6

ROCK VALLEY

Team;Overall;Conf.

Edgewood;8-0;6-0

Monroe;7-1;6-0

Jefferson;5-2;4-2

McFarland;3-5;3-3

Evansville;3-5;2-4

East Troy;2-6;2-4

Edgerton;1-7;1-5

Whitewater;1-7;0-6

Friday's results

Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

DeForest vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Milton, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial vs. Beloit Memorial at Jacobson Field, Beloit, 7 p.m.

Middleton vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Verona, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus at Firemen's Park, Columbus, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Whitewater, 7 p.m.

Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School , 7 p.m.

Poynette at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

