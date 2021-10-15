Football
BADGER LARGE
Team;Overall;Conf.
Waunakee;8-0;6-0
DeForest;7-1;5-1
Beaver Dam;4-4;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-5;3-3
Watertown;3-5;2-4
Milton;3-5;2-4
Janesville Parker;3-5;2-4
Oregon;2-6;0-6
BADGER SMALL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;7-1;5-1
Fort Atkinson;6-2;5-1
Baraboo;6-2;4-2
Monona Grove;6-2;4-2
Portage;5-3;3-3
Reedsburg;2-6;2-4
Stoughton;2-6;1-5
Sauk Prairie;0-8;0-6
BIG EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conf.
Sun Prairie;8-0;6-0
Middleton;5-3;5-1
Verona;6-2;4-2
Madison Memorial;4-4;3-3
Beloit Memorial;3-5;2-4
Madison La Follette;2-6;2-4
Madison East;1-7;1-5
Madison West;1-7;1-5
CAPITOL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Columbus;7-1;5-1
Lake Mills;6-2;5-1
Lodi;6-2;4-2
Lakeside Lutheran;4-4;4-2
Watertown Luther Prep;5-3;3-3
Big Foot;3-6;2-4
Turner;3-5;1-5
Horicon/Hustisford;0-8;0-6
ROCK VALLEY
Team;Overall;Conf.
Edgewood;8-0;6-0
Monroe;7-1;6-0
Jefferson;5-2;4-2
McFarland;3-5;3-3
Evansville;3-5;2-4
East Troy;2-6;2-4
Edgerton;1-7;1-5
Whitewater;1-7;0-6
Friday's results
Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
DeForest vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Milton, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial vs. Beloit Memorial at Jacobson Field, Beloit, 7 p.m.
Middleton vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Verona, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus at Firemen's Park, Columbus, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School , 7 p.m.
Poynette at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.