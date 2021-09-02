Football Sep 2, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballThursday's resultsDeforest 36, Oregon 7 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Thursday's 41 min ago Check out all the happening's from tonight's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video 'Nothing like this:' New Jersey mayor shares experience after tornado People picking up the pieces after historic New Jersey tornadoes People picking up the pieces after historic New Jersey tornadoes Police officers rescue driver trapped amid flooding in New York's Central Park Police officers rescue driver trapped amid flooding in New York's Central Park 'It's been a rough day in New York:' Brooklyn man describes flood experience 'It's been a rough day in New York:' Brooklyn man describes flood experience