Friday's results
Pewaukee 15, Rice Lake 6
Waunakee 33, Homestead 21
If the jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse, then they will be doing what the law requires them to do. That should prompt us to ask why the law dictates this result.
Nobody should want untrained teen vigilantes patrolling with illegally obtained guns
It's possible all could miss significant time.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
Things to know today: Possible momentum for Biden's big bill; will Gosar be punished?; flooding in the Northwest US. Get caught up.
Za’Darius Smith has not played since the season opener while Jaire Alexander has not played since Oct. 3.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
