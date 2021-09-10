 Skip to main content
Football
Football

Football

Badger Large Conference

Team;Overall;Division

DeForest;4-0;2-0

Waunakee;3-0;1-0

Beaver Dam;2-1;1-0

Janesville Craig;1-3;1-1

Milton;1-2;0-1

Oregon;2-2;0-2

Janesville Parker;1-3;0-2

Watertown;1-2;0-1

Badger Small Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Mount Horeb/Barneveld;3-0;1-0

Baraboo;4-0;2-0

Portage;3-0;1-0

Fort Atkinson;2-1;1-0

Monona Grove;3-1;1-1

Stoughton;1-3;0-2

Reedsburg;0-4;0-1

Sauk Prairie;0-3;0-1

Big Eight Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Sun Prairie;4-0;2-0

Madison Memorial;3-1;2-0

Middleton;2-2;2-0

Madison East;1-3;1-1

Verona;3-1;1-1

Beloit Memorial;1-3;0-2

Madison West;1-3;0-2

Madison La Follette;0-4;0-2

Capitol Conference

Team;Overall;Division

Columbus;4-0;2-0

Lodi;4-0;2-0

Watertown Luther Prep;3-0;1-0

Lakeside Lutheran;1-2;1-0

Turner;2-1;0-1

Lake Mills;1-2;0-1

Big Foot;1-2;0-1

Horicon/Hustisford;0-4;0-2

Friday's results

Beaver Dam at Watertown

DeForest 53, Janesville Craig 0

Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20

Waunakee at Milton

Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0

Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg 13

Sauk Prairie at Fort Atkinson

Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8

Middleton 55, Madison La Follette 12

Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6

Verona 49, Madison West 18

Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Lakeside Lutheran at Beloit Turner

Lodi 38, Big Foot 6

Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills

Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14

Clinton at Marshall

Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6

East Troy at McFarland

Evansville 41, Edgerton 14

Madison Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0

Monroe 18, Jefferson 7

Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7

New Glarus/Monticello 28, Prairie du Chien 27

Cuba City 32, Belleville 7

Randolph 22, Fall River/Rio 18

East Dubuque (Ill.) at Deerfield

River Valley 42, Montello co-op 6

