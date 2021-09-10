Football
Badger Large Conference
Team;Overall;Division
DeForest;4-0;2-0
Waunakee;3-0;1-0
Beaver Dam;2-1;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-3;1-1
Milton;1-2;0-1
Oregon;2-2;0-2
Janesville Parker;1-3;0-2
Watertown;1-2;0-1
Badger Small Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;3-0;1-0
Baraboo;4-0;2-0
Portage;3-0;1-0
Fort Atkinson;2-1;1-0
Monona Grove;3-1;1-1
Stoughton;1-3;0-2
Reedsburg;0-4;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-3;0-1
Big Eight Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Sun Prairie;4-0;2-0
Madison Memorial;3-1;2-0
Middleton;2-2;2-0
Madison East;1-3;1-1
Verona;3-1;1-1
Beloit Memorial;1-3;0-2
Madison West;1-3;0-2
Madison La Follette;0-4;0-2
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Columbus;4-0;2-0
Lodi;4-0;2-0
Watertown Luther Prep;3-0;1-0
Lakeside Lutheran;1-2;1-0
Turner;2-1;0-1
Lake Mills;1-2;0-1
Big Foot;1-2;0-1
Horicon/Hustisford;0-4;0-2
Friday's results
Beaver Dam at Watertown
DeForest 53, Janesville Craig 0
Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20
Waunakee at Milton
Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0
Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg 13
Sauk Prairie at Fort Atkinson
Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8
Middleton 55, Madison La Follette 12
Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6
Verona 49, Madison West 18
Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Lakeside Lutheran at Beloit Turner
Lodi 38, Big Foot 6
Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills
Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14
Clinton at Marshall
Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6
East Troy at McFarland
Evansville 41, Edgerton 14
Madison Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0
Monroe 18, Jefferson 7
Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7
New Glarus/Monticello 28, Prairie du Chien 27
Cuba City 32, Belleville 7
Randolph 22, Fall River/Rio 18
East Dubuque (Ill.) at Deerfield
River Valley 42, Montello co-op 6