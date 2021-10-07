 Skip to main content
BADGER LARGE

Team;Overall;Conf.

Waunakee;7-0;5-0

DeForest;6-1;4-1

Beaver Dam;4-3;3-2

Janesville Craig;3-4;3-2

Watertown;3-4;2-3

Milton;2-5;1-4

Janesville Parker;2-5;1-4

Oregon;2-5;0-5

BADGER SMALL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Fort Atkinson;6-1;5-0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld;6-1;4-1

Baraboo;5-2;3-2

Monona Grove;5-2;3-2

Portage;5-2;3-2

Reedsburg;2-5;2-3

Stoughton;1-6;0-5

Sauk Prairie;0-7;0-5

BIG EIGHT

Team;Overall;Conf.

Sun Prairie;7-0;5-0

Middleton;5-2;5-0

Verona;5-2;3-2

Madison Memorial;3-4;2-3

Madison La Follette;2-5;2-3

Beloit Memorial;2-5;1-4

Madison East;1-6;1-4

Madison West;1-6;1-4

CAPITOL

Team;Overall;Conf.

Columbus;6-1;4-1

Lodi;6-1;4-1

Lake Mills;5-2;4-1

Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;3-2

Watertown Luther Prep;4-3;2-3

Big Foot;3-5;2-3

Turner;3-4;1-4

Horicon/Hustisford;0-7;0-5

ROCK VALLEY

Team;Overall;Conf.

Edgewood;7-0;5-0

Monroe;6-1;5-0

McFarland;3-4;3-2

Jefferson;4-2;3-2

Evansville;3-4;2-3

East Troy;1-6;1-4

Edgerton;1-6;1-4

Whitewater;1-6;0-5

Thursday's result

Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Deerfield 8

