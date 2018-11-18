Fontana Sports Specialties is a locally owned, family-operated Madison-based specialty outdoor retailer with more than six decades of experience in the Midwest. It was 1949 when Clarence and Beatrice Hutchinson opened a military-surplus store in Fontana, Wisconsin. Their son, John Hutchinson, in 1972 opened a Madison location on the 100 block of State Street, calling it Fontana Army Navy. He had graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in marketing.
But during the 1970s customers came into the store looking for camping items. As a result John Hutchison evolved the store from military surplus into the outdoor specialty retailer it is today, of which he’s the president. An Eagle Scout, he has a love for the outdoors with a passion for protecting the environment. He became a scuba instructor – and in 1976 met his now-wife, Judith, while instructing her in an open-water certification course.
In spite of degrees from UW-River Falls in teaching and counseling, and a job teaching kindergarten in De Forest, Judith Hutchinson decided to join her husband in working at Fontana Sports Specialties. When two children – Elizabeth and John J. – came along, they were raised in part at the downtown location, where they were allowed to nap in tents and play in the warehouse. Today they fondly recall the memories of growing up at Fontana.
The store continued to develop, with other locations in Madison on East Washington Avenue, Odana Road and Tree Lane. After daughter Elizabeth graduated in 2005 from UW-Madison with a degree in retail, she joined the team full-time. She began as an assistant manager, but eventually transitioned into buying and marketing. That led in 2011 to becoming part-owner in Fontana Sports. Elizabeth’s husband, Tom Ganser, joined the family in 2015 and can be found helping at many Fontana events and runs. Their son John worked on and off at the stores while he was in college, which was difficult because he went to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. After graduating with a degree in retail – it runs in the family – he stayed in Minneapolis to be married. He went on to complete his master’s degree in business administration at the University of St. Thomas. He still helps Fontana with various buying and projects.
Fontana Sports currently has a West Madison location at 231 Junction Road and still has a downtown location at 216 N. Henry St. with FontanaSports.com – its online shop. Fontana Sports provides outdoor clothing and equipment for a host of activities – including downhill skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, camping, travel, water sports, fly fishing, Nordic walking and climbing. Fontana Sports owners and staff are committed to making a positive impact on the environment. For that reason, Fontana uses outdoor retail as a platform to encourage outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship. This past year Fontana Sports gave away more than $30,000 in grants to local environmental non-profits.
At Fontana Sports, owners and staff believe in respecting the outdoors. They are constantly working to educate and equip customers with quality products and services for their next adventures. Go outside. Become energized. Be inspired. Live that passion.