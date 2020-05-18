Follow along as we all ride the COVID-19 roller coaster

Dear State Journal members,
Warm greetings this week with -- big surprise here -- an update on all things COVID-19 via a quick review of some of the most important stories we've been following recently. If you're like our newsroom staff these days, you are probably feeling a little dizzy trying to keep up with the roller coaster known as Wisconsin's "Safer-At-Home" rules to combat the spread of the virus.
For starters, you can click right here to sign up for our daily coronavirus update. Once you sign up, an email newsletter will be delivered each day with a running list of all of our coronavirus coverage. But first let's quickly break down the huge developments as they played out last week.
On madison.com on Monday and in Tuesday's print edition we reported that the Alliant Energy Center was being used for Dane County's first available drive-through virus testing. Close to 2,000 people got tested for free in the first few days. The big story online Tuesday and in Wednesday's print edition was that non-essential retail stores are now allowed to reopen, but with restrictions of only five people in the store at a time. Not many stores threw open their shuttered doors right away, but some did and others are heading in that direction.
Then late Wednesday afternoon came the blockbuster of the week, and maybe of the year, when the state Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers' Safer At Home order, creating confusion and even some chaos around the state as everyone wondered about a new path forward. In true Wisconsin form, a couple of bars in the state got national attention for filling up with thirsty patrons within an hour of the high court ruling late Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday and Friday then became a mad scramble for our staff to piece together the impact of the court ruling around the state. Not much changed in Dane County, due to the county putting in place its own stay-home order right after the court ruling. But lots changed elsewhere in the state, and we did our best to make sure you know what is happening across Wisconsin.
Finally, there was a bit of a bright spot in Friday's State Journal in the form of a story about drive-in movies coming this summer to the Duck Pond at Warner Park, home to the Madison Mallards amateur baseball team.
The team at Big Top Sports & Entertainment, who run the Mallards and the Forward Madison professional soccer team, has never been short on creativity, and this COVID-19 mental relief effort is another example. So, pack up the family and head to an outdoor movie at the Duck Pond some night in the weeks ahead if that works for you.
As a reminder, members can select from a long list of daily or weekly newsletters -- including the previously noted daily COVID-19 update -- that are available for sign-up here.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.
