FLYERS FACTS

Dayton, which won the A-10 title in the spring with a 14-2 overall record, was picked by the league’s coaches to win the title again this season.
Horsmon preceded Sheffield at Dayton before leaving to coach at Maryland. Sheffield was succeeded by his top assistant, Matt Affolder, who was replaced by Horsmon after one season.
The Flyers (2-1) opened their season with victories over Cincinnati and Texas State, sandwiched around a loss to No. 3 Kentucky in the Dayton Invitational.
They are led by Jamie Peterson, a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior outside hitter, a third-team All-American last season and the A-10 Player of the Year the past two seasons. She averaged 4.58 and 4.21 kills per set in those seasons after missing two years because of injury.
Amelia Moore, a 6-5 redshirt sophomore middle blocker, was the A-10 Rookie of the Year in 2019.