Coach: Mike White, 71-38 in his fourth season with the Gators.
Top scorers: Senior guard Jalen Hudson (12.0); sophomore guard Deaundrae Ballard (10.3)
Road to Atlantis: Lost to Florida State (81-60); beat Charleston Southern (76-46) and La Salle (82-69).
Worth noting: Freshman point guard Andrew Nembhard, a five-star recruit, has 17 assists and six turnovers. … Senior guard KeVaughn Allen is 2 of 11 from 3-point range. The Gators are shooting 26.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team. … Ballard, who averaged 3.7 points last season, is 11 of 13 on 2-point shots this season.