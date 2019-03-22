March 24, Madison Square Garden, N.Y.
Chris Chiozza’s 3-pointer off one foot went in at the buzzer, breaking the Badgers’ hearts. A wild game included UW completing a rally from 12 points down over the final 4:14 of regulation, with Zak Showalter (right) tying it on an off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
The Badgers led by five points heading into the final minute of overtime, and Nigel Hayes made two free throws with 4 seconds remaining to put them in front by two. But Hayes and D’Mitrik Trice offered little resistance to Chiozza on the ensuing inbounds pass, and he ended UW’s season.