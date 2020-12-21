Florida sinks UW with overtime buzzer-beater in 2017 Sweet 16

A game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer by Florida junior guard Chris Chiozza ended the careers of a decorated four-member UW senior class that included Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Zak Showalter and Vitto Brown. The Badgers had completed a rally from 12 points down over the final 4:14 of regulation, with Showalter tying it on an off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds. But Chiozza returned the favor in the extra session after Hayes had made two free throws to give UW a two-point lead with 4.0 seconds left. “We left it all out on the floor, that’s all we could ask,” Koenig said. “They hit a prayer.”