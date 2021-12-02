Born 8/26/21. **Dog breeds listed are best guesses from veterinary professionals, they are never a guarantee. View on PetFinder
The Badgers started the season talking about making history and completing unfinished business. They ended it by getting pushed around by a rival they've dominated.
You may be surprised at the answer.
Against the Rams' fearsome pass rush, Yosh Nijman will need to play even better than he did during a three-game stint earlier in the season.
Reginald Patterson resigned effective Wednesday. He's been on paid leave since mid-September.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
It's the first time a Badgers defender was called for targeting this season.
Offensive line and special teams were two weaknesses on an 8-4 team. But would the Badgers coach deliver pink slips to two of his longtime assistants?
A group of Badgers players used a group chat to help design the uniforms the team will wear for Saturday’s game against Marquette.
The Big Ten title game result likely won't affect the Badgers bowl possibilities much.
The Badgers’ running game went missing as they blew their chance to play for the Big Ten title and a key pass interference call went the Gophers’ way.
