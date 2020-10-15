 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five toughest schedules

Five toughest schedules

Scott Frost, Ryan Day - Nebraska vs. Ohio State

1. Nebraska: Crossover games are Ohio State and Penn State, proof the Big Ten office knows how to carry a grudge.

2. Michigan: Wolverines face UW and Minnesota, the two best teams in West last year, and at recent nemesis Ohio State.

3. Maryland: Terps play Penn State and Michigan on road and have daunting home games against Minnesota and Ohio State.

4. Michigan State: Back-to-backs at Michigan and Iowa early, back-to-backs against Ohio State and at Penn State late.

5. Iowa: Back-to-back roadies at Minnesota and Penn State mar otherwise manageable schedule that ends with UW at home.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics