1. Iowa: Playing road games at Michigan, UW, Nebraska and Northwestern plus a home game with Penn State will be no small task.
2. UW: Byes will help, but having crossover games with Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State in one season should be illegal.
3. Michigan State: Spartans' conference road schedule includes Northwestern, Ohio State, UW and Michigan. Good luck with that.
4. Northwestern: Season could end early as first five Big Ten games are with Michigan State, UW, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa.
5. Maryland: Terps better win early because it gets ugly in November with Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State.