1. Purdue: With Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers as single-plays at home, the Boilermakers' road challenge is brutal.

2. Michigan: The toughest home schedule in the Big Ten makes it imperative that Wolverines protect their turf.

3. Penn State: The good news is the Nittany Lions only play Michigan State once. The bad news is everything else.

4. Maryland: Of the top eight contenders in Big Ten, the only one the Terps don't play on the road is Indiana.

5. Minnesota: Double-plays are Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and UW, which leaves little margin for error.

