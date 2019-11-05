1. Rutgers: Knights have home-and-homes with Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue and UW, plus games at Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State.
2. Michigan: Double-plays include Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue, plus the one game with Maryland is on the road.
3. Illinois: Half of the Fighting Illini's 20 games are against likely NCAA teams Michigan State, Maryland, Purdue, Michigan and Iowa.
4. Michigan State: Spartans face Purdue and Indiana only on the road. Those two dealt MSU three of its four Big Ten losses last year.
5. Nebraska and Northwestern: Other than their two meetings, it's hard to find another possible win on the schedule for either one.