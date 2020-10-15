 Skip to main content
Five teams with no hope of Big Ten title

Greg Schiano Rutgers

1. Rutgers: There won't be a one-year turnaround under Greg Schiano (above) for team that has lost 21 straight Big Ten games.

2. Maryland: Terps cratered last season, then lost six players to COVID-19 opt-outs, including quarterback Josh Jackson.

3. Illinois: Yes, the Illini won four Big Ten games and went to a bowl last year. No, they won't match that this year.

4. Michigan State: Mel Tucker doesn't have a single recruit on roster and had no spring ball to get to know new team.

5. Indiana: Hoosiers coming off breakthrough 8-5 season, but path in East blocked by Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan.

