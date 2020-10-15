Five easiest schedules

1. Ohio State: Buckeyes' West Division foes are Illinois and Nebraska. Better yet, they don't have to play Ohio State.

2. Penn State: Getting Iowa at State College in a crossover game is nice, getting Ohio State at home is even nicer.

3. Minnesota: Gophers open at home against a Michigan team that has a brand-new quarterback. Toughest test is at UW.

4. Rutgers: With Maryland and Michigan State down and crossovers versus Illinois and Purdue, losing streak could end.

5. Northwestern: Crossovers are Maryland and Michigan State, plus Wildcats get UW at home, where they've had success.