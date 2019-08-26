1. Nebraska: Four toughest opponents on the schedule — Ohio State, Northwestern, UW, Iowa — must come to Lincoln.
2. Purdue: Boilermakers have five home Big Ten games and somehow avoid Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State from the East.
3. Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ three crossover games won’t be easy, but Michigan State, Penn State and UW games are at home.
4. Minnesota: With five home conference games and crossovers against Rutgers and Maryland, the Gophers could get on a roll.
5. Michigan: Wolverines get Ohio State and Michigan State at home, though playing Notre Dame in late October could spell trouble.