1. Purdue: Boilermakers play the other three Big Ten teams in preseason top 25 — Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State — just once each.
2. UW: Badgers could set themselves up nicely if they take care of business in home-and-homes with Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers.
3. Ohio State: Buckeyes play Illinois, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State only once each, giving them ample opportunity to make a run.
4. Iowa: Hawkeyes' single-play games on the road are with Indiana and Michigan State and Northwestern. Hey, two out of three isn't bad.
5. Penn State: Lions get single-plays with Illinois, Maryland, UW, Michigan and Purdue, three of them at home. Time to make hay, PSU.
Tom Oates has been a staff member of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department for 30 years and its editorial voice for more than 15, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day — from UW athletics to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, as well as local teams such as the Mallards and Mustangs.
