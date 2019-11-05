Matt Painter - Purdue

1. Purdue: Boilermakers play the other three Big Ten teams in preseason top 25 — Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State — just once each.

2. UW: Badgers could set themselves up nicely if they take care of business in home-and-homes with Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers.

3. Ohio State: Buckeyes play Illinois, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State only once each, giving them ample opportunity to make a run.

4. Iowa: Hawkeyes' single-play games on the road are with Indiana and Michigan State and Northwestern. Hey, two out of three isn't bad.

5. Penn State: Lions get single-plays with Illinois, Maryland, UW, Michigan and Purdue, three of them at home. Time to make hay, PSU.

