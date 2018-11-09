1. Rutgers: Scarlet Knights only play likely contenders Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and UW once each.
2. Wisconsin: Badgers get Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State twice each, Michigan State and Purdue at home only.
3. Northwestern: The start — at Indiana, Michigan, at Michigan State — is rough but it's manageable after that.
4. Illinois: Single-plays against Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland and Purdue could help Illini make a move.
5. Ohio State: Buckeyes could go 8-0 against Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Rutgers, which is a good starting point.