Five best games

1. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 31: With apologies to UW and Michigan, this is de facto Big Ten championship game.

2. UW at Iowa, Dec. 12: These teams have won five of the six West titles, could play for another one on final day.

3. Penn State at Michigan, Nov. 28: Home team has won last four in game that usually determines second in East.

4. Minnesota at UW, Nov. 28: This could be West's new rivalry after each team won on road the last two years.

5. Michigan at Minnesota, Oct. 24: Suddenly there is more at stake in this season opener than the Little Brown Jug.