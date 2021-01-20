Fit for a Rose

At first glance this house may not seem like what you're looking for, but if you've recently finished binging "Schitt's Creek" and David Rose still has you feeling the black-and-white look, this may be a perfect fit. This minimalistic house is built to allow maximum access to all the lake has to offer. Set among mature pine trees on a 2.5-acre lot with 120 feet of shoreline, the only thing modern about a getaway here is the house.