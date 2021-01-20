 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fit for a Rose

Fit for a Rose

Modern style - Somerset

At first glance this house may not seem like what you're looking for, but if you've recently finished binging "Schitt's Creek" and David Rose still has you feeling the black-and-white look, this may be a perfect fit. This minimalistic house is built to allow maximum access to all the lake has to offer. Set among mature pine trees on a 2.5-acre lot with 120 feet of shoreline, the only thing modern about a getaway here is the house. 

Location: Somerset

How much: $374

Sleeps: 10

Rose house - kitchen
Rose house - bedroom
Rose house - fire pit

Note: The Wisconsin State Journal has not visited these rental properties. Photographs provided by hosts. Prices subject to change. Visit Airbnb.com or contact hosts for more details. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics