A majority of the collegians picked in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft could be on the same ice on the first Friday night of the season.
Boston College’s three picks — forwards Matthew Boldy and Alex Newhook and goaltender Spencer Knight — and UW forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield (above) are set to face off in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 11.
Other 2019 first-round selections in college hockey this season are Boston University forward Trevor Zegras, Michigan defenseman Cam York and forward John Beecher, and Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson.
Add defensemen K’Andre Miller at UW and Jacob Bernard-Docker at North Dakota, both 2018 picks, and the count of first-round selections playing in college is 11.