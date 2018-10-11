Los Angeles
Max Muncy (.263/.391/.582, 35 HR, 79 RBI)
The Dodgers signed Muncy, 28, to a minor league contract last year after he was dumped by the Oakland A’s. A utility infielder, he spent the season in AAA and opened this year again at Oklahoma City. An unlikely resume for the team leader in homers, OPS (.973) and WAR (4.8).
Milwaukee
Jesus Aguilar (.274/.352/.539, 35 HR, 108 RBI)
Aguilar’s rise to prominent slugger is equally improbable to Muncy’s. Aguilar, 28, labored for nine seasons in the Cleveland Indians system, the last three at Class AAA Columbus before being claimed off waivers by the Brewers last season. Hit .298 with 24 homers before All-Star break; .245 with 11 homers after.